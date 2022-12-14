Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the November 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 135,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 49.7% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 46,479 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 16.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 937,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 20.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BWG traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. 59,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,324. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

