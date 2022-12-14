Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Shares Gap Up to $33.74

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.74, but opened at $34.99. Leggett & Platt shares last traded at $33.33, with a volume of 866 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,228,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.