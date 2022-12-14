Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Leidos by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $2,082,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,181. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

