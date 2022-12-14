Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Leonardo DRS Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ DRS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 62,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,602. The stock has a market cap of $588.95 million, a PE ratio of 98.67 and a beta of 0.91. Leonardo DRS has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $12.49.
About Leonardo DRS
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leonardo DRS (DRS)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.