Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 62,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,602. The stock has a market cap of $588.95 million, a PE ratio of 98.67 and a beta of 0.91. Leonardo DRS has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense products and technologies in the land, air, sea, space, cyber and security, and commercial domains for military applications. It operates in two segments, Advanced Sensing and Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The company offers advanced sensor technologies, including infrared systems and sensors for threat detection and situational awareness; uncooled infrared systems and brownout solutions; airborne, ground vehicle mounted, and dismounted soldier electronic warfare (EW) systems; and EW software and training systems, and intelligence solutions.

