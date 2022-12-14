Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Up 238.9% in November

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 238.9% from the November 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

LEFUF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. 262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. Leon’s Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

