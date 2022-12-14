Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP (LON:SQS) Stock Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.64

Shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP (LON:SQS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.64 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.95 ($0.09). Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP shares last traded at GBX 6.95 ($0.09), with a volume of 222 shares trading hands.
Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.64.
About Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP
SQS Software Quality Systems AG (SQS) is a Germany-based provider of software testing and quality management services. The Company operates in three business segments: Managed Services (MS), which includes long term engagements for testing standard software package products; Specialist Consultancy Services (SCS), which includes transformation and quality in projects with skills, including SAP, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), process consulting and improvement, and load and performance testing; and Regular Testing Services (RTS), which includes consultancy services on a local basis and contracted for a short term (three months).
Featured Articles
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.