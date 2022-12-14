Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) PT Lowered to $126.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $126.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.07% from the stock’s previous close.

LBRDA has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 15.4 %

NASDAQ:LBRDA traded down $13.87 on Wednesday, hitting $76.33. 14,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.11. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.