Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the November 15th total of 348,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 442,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 27.2% during the first quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,461,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Shares of LILA stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.01. 10,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,741. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

