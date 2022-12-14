Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.27

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.27 and traded as low as $4.29. Lightbridge shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 85,066 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lightbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lightbridge Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTBR. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in Lightbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lightbridge by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 34,106 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lightbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lightbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Lightbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

