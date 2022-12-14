Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.27

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.27 and traded as low as $4.29. Lightbridge shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 85,066 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lightbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Lightbridge Trading Down 3.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightbridge
Lightbridge Company Profile
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightbridge (LTBR)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.