LINK (LN) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

LINK (LN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. During the last seven days, LINK has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.74 or 0.00131346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a total market capitalization of $141.84 million and $969,502.95 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00510829 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $880.53 or 0.04871184 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,471.13 or 0.30266863 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s launch date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

