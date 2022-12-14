Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) PT Lowered to $4.00 at B. Riley

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LEV. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lion Electric to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Veritas Investment Research initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

LEV opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $426.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 40.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

