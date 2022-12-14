LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth $116,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 16.7% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 642,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 91,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Stories

