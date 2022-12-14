Liquity (LQTY) Market Capitalization Hits $55.80 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00003450 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $55.80 million and approximately $435,574.90 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.00511637 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $882.62 or 0.04891130 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,471.87 or 0.30322908 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,485,355 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.