Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $34.96 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 772,333,825 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 772,300,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00245167 USD and is up 7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $30.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
