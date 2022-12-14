Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Boosted by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LMT traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $484.00. 5,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $333.42 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $462.87 and a 200-day moving average of $434.96.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

