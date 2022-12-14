Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.50

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.65 ($0.22), with a volume of 146386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75 ($0.23).
Longboat Energy Stock Down 5.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.86.
About Longboat Energy
Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle North Sea-focused E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for Longboat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.