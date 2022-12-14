Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,100 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,373,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,873,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NOBL stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.29. 467,420 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.27. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

