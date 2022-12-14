Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.43.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $531.20. 717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,413. The stock has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $364.62 and a one year high of $556.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $519.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

