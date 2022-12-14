Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.50. 4,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 143.36 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

