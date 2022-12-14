Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 280.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,062 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 86,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPYG stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.46. 15,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,071. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

