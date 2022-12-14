Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 25 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $488.90. 7,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.70.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

