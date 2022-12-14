Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 775 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

GNR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.45. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,997. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $65.66.

