Lp Bleichroeder Acquires 13,943 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 13,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $60,233.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,988,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,307.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 19,273 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $84,608.47.

CompoSecure Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CMPOW opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.97.

