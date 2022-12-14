LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. LPL Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 187.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of LPLA opened at $213.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.86.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

