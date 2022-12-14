Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.38. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Lucara Diamond Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

