Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Boosted by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after acquiring an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,209,000 after acquiring an additional 124,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $366,377,000 after acquiring an additional 107,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $326.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.16. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.92.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

