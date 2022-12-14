Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$13.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$10.60 to C$9.20 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.79. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

