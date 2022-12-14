LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires 10,318 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 39,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $173.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $335.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.84.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

