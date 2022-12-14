LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires Shares of 236,135 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 236,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,331,000. Kroger comprises approximately 1.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Kroger by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Kroger by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.39.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

Kroger Trading Down 2.7 %

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

