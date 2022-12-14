LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Cintas by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2.5% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $462.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.00.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.70.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

