LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $131,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $455,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.