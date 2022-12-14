LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $22.66 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.5% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.3% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $363.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.30.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

