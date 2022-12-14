LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.9% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.86.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $358.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

