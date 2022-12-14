LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 1,351 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $227.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.99 and a 200 day moving average of $212.94. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $318.69.

