Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Down 6%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.42 and last traded at $58.73. Approximately 6,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 231,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDGL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.78.
Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
See Also
