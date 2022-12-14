Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Down 6%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.42 and last traded at $58.73. Approximately 6,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 231,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDGL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.78.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). As a group, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

