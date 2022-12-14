Maiden Holdings North America (NYSE:MHNC) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.47. 1,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07.

Maiden Holdings North America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

