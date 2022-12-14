Maker Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.86 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Maker token can now be bought for $606.57 or 0.03406104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $593.00 million and approximately $19.86 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maker has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $904.16 or 0.05072724 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00505728 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,340.88 or 0.29964632 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.