Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Update

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 968.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Maple Gold Mines Price Performance
Shares of MGMLF stock opened at 0.14 on Wednesday. Maple Gold Mines has a 12-month low of 0.10 and a 12-month high of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.12 and a 200-day moving average of 0.14.
Maple Gold Mines Company Profile
