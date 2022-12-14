Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Update

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 968.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MGMLF stock opened at 0.14 on Wednesday. Maple Gold Mines has a 12-month low of 0.10 and a 12-month high of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.12 and a 200-day moving average of 0.14.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 691 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 369 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

