Maple (MPL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $316,078.45

Maple (MPL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. During the last seven days, Maple has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a market cap of $15.45 million and $316,078.45 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.99 or 0.00022261 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maple Coin Profile

Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

