Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Up 3.4%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.75. 7,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,837,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVI. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of -0.30.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $191.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 69.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 200.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

