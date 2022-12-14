Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. 8,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,777. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.11%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

