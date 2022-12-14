Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.11

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Marlin Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marlin Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINM. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at $196,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the third quarter valued at $357,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marlin Technology

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

