Marquette Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,878 Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Gencor Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

GENC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,550. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $160.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Gencor Industries

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gencor Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.