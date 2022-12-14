Marquette Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its position in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Decibel Therapeutics worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 163,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,368. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $60.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.66.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

