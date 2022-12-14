Marquette Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $23.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,023.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,889.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,908.69. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. Booking’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $37.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

