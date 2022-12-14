Marquette Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VB stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.55. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,167. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $229.60.

