Marquette Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 193,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 68,194 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 27,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,480. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

