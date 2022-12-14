Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.54.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $163.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.82.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. Analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 226.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 72.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $34,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.