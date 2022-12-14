Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,866 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 2.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $160.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.36.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

