Martin Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.9% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences
In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.55. The stock had a trading volume of 57,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
